Chemring Group PLC (OTC:CMGMF) Short Interest Down 62.0% in May

Chemring Group PLC (OTC:CMGMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a drop of 62.0% from the May 15th total of 75,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25.9 days.
Chemring Group Stock Performance
OTC:CMGMF remained flat at C$6.42 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,109. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.87. Chemring Group has a fifty-two week low of C$3.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.50.
About Chemring Group
