Chemring Group PLC (OTC:CMGMF) Short Interest Down 62.0% in May

Chemring Group PLC (OTC:CMGMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a drop of 62.0% from the May 15th total of 75,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25.9 days.

Chemring Group Stock Performance

OTC:CMGMF remained flat at C$6.42 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,109. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.87. Chemring Group has a fifty-two week low of C$3.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.50.

About Chemring Group

Chemring Group PLC provides countermeasures, sensors, information, and energetic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company offers sensors and information products, such as point chemical detector, sensor, JSLSCAD, and I-SCAD; miniature radar altimeter, R Visor, 3D radars, husky mounted detection system, groundshark, MDS-10, and groundhunters; resolve, locate, LOCATE-T, and viper products; and advisory, research, and design and engineering services.

