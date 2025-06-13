Schoolcraft Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Schoolcraft Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,651 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 6.7% of Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $34,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,343,000. Michels Family Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,885,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 10,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,747,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $606.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $567.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $583.25. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $616.22. The stock has a market cap of $595.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

