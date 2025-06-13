Randolph Co Inc Sells 678 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Randolph Co Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,701 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. General Dynamics makes up about 3.9% of Randolph Co Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Randolph Co Inc’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $33,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $1,104,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 61,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 14,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in General Dynamics by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 74,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in General Dynamics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 232,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GD has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on General Dynamics from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Argus set a $295.00 target price on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on General Dynamics from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.00.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $279.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $274.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.63. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $239.20 and a twelve month high of $316.90. The company has a market cap of $75.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.23. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.61%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

