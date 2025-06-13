Marshall Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 32,252 Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,345,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 908.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $91.66 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $56.32 and a twelve month high of $113.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.55 and its 200 day moving average is $76.85. The company has a market cap of $117.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.65.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LRCX. UBS Group dropped their target price on Lam Research from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Argus upgraded shares of Lam Research to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Lam Research from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.87.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

