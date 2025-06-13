NU (NYSE:NU) Stock Price Up 4.9% – What’s Next?

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.50 and last traded at $12.56. Approximately 9,965,582 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 44,285,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on NU from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NU from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on NU from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of NU from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.13.

Get NU alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NU

NU Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $57.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.74.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. NU had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 17.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NU

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NU in the fourth quarter valued at about $447,762,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NU by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 265,160,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,243,000 after buying an additional 40,181,132 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in NU in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,317,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in NU by 2,193.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,109,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,611,000 after acquiring an additional 17,319,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in NU in the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,209,000. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NU Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.