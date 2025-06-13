Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock Price Down 4% – Should You Sell?

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) dropped 4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.36 and last traded at $8.51. Approximately 3,204,657 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 11,963,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Roth Capital set a $20.00 target price on Sunrun in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.06.

Sunrun Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.51.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $504.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.29 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 18.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sunrun

In other news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 19,343 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $130,371.82. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 399,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,694,173.46. The trade was a 4.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 31,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $210,267.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 534,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,603,305.10. This represents a 5.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,993 shares of company stock worth $612,979. 3.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,774 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Sunrun by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sunrun by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,075 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,321 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,265 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Further Reading

