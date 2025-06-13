Sapient Capital LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Sapient Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of VB stock opened at $233.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $231.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.11. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $190.27 and a 52 week high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.