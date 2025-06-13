Reliance (NYSE:RS) Shares Down 2.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) were down 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $303.39 and last traded at $302.43. Approximately 62,333 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 395,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $311.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Reliance from $321.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.00.

Reliance Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $292.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.88.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.11. Reliance had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

Institutional Trading of Reliance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance during the fourth quarter valued at $186,255,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Reliance during the 1st quarter valued at about $144,089,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance by 1,127.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 426,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,971,000 after acquiring an additional 392,213 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Reliance by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,709,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $998,886,000 after acquiring an additional 319,576 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Reliance by 42.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,021,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,052,000 after purchasing an additional 305,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

