Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 90.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $610.00 price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $605.30.

Shares of TMO opened at $414.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $390.50 and a fifty-two week high of $627.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $417.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $493.15. The company has a market capitalization of $156.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.78.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.09%.

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total transaction of $128,979.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,960,188.31. This represents a 1.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

