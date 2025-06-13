Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 152.9% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 275.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of BSV stock opened at $78.18 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $76.33 and a 1-year high of $79.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.78.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

