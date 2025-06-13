Verity & Verity LLC Raises Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Verity & Verity LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 242,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares during the period. MetLife makes up 1.7% of Verity & Verity LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $19,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 25,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of MET stock opened at $78.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.70. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.21 and a 12-month high of $89.05. The firm has a market cap of $53.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.86.

MetLife Increases Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.04). MetLife had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $18.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were given a $0.5675 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 6th. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 36.91%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MetLife from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on MetLife from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on MetLife from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on MetLife from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MetLife

MetLife Company Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.