Delta Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Delta Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,010 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,967,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 736,351 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,101,000 after acquiring an additional 31,520 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 209.5% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 22,679 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 15,351 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 767.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 376,999 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,339,000 after acquiring an additional 333,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 450,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,728,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on DVN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.71.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $34.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.67. The firm has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.02. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $49.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 22.52%. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 21.87%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

