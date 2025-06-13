Bar Harbor Wealth Management Sells 3,681 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,892 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 3,681 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp grew its stake in FedEx by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 21,561 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,066,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In related news, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total value of $1,499,050.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,686,161.85. This represents a 20.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Trading Up 0.4%

FDX opened at $224.91 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.30 and a fifty-two week high of $313.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $216.29 and its 200 day moving average is $247.91.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.05). FedEx had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $22.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 34.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on FedEx from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on FedEx from $337.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.33.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

