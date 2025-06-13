Bar Harbor Wealth Management Acquires 10,655 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 237.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 10,655 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,641 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 1,069 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 11,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.14.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON stock opened at $226.05 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.36 and a 52 week high of $242.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.30. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

