Seros Financial LLC Makes New $218,000 Investment in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Seros Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,281 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Allianz SE acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 3,657.1% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $109.21 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.56 and a fifty-two week high of $129.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.41 billion, a PE ratio of 70.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHOP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Phillip Securities cut shares of Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.39.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

