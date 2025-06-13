Jacksonville Wealth Management LLC Has $809,000 Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Jacksonville Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,475 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Shopify accounts for approximately 0.8% of Jacksonville Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Jacksonville Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz SE acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 3,657.1% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $109.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.07 and a 200-day moving average of $105.14. The company has a market cap of $141.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.63. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.56 and a 52 week high of $129.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHOP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Shopify from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 5th. Capital One Financial upgraded Shopify from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.39.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

