280 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Acquired by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Booking by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BKNG. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $5,580.00 to $5,820.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $5,005.00 to $5,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,388.37.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $5,461.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5,076.04 and its 200 day moving average is $4,943.51. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,180.00 and a 1 year high of $5,639.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.57 by $7.24. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 159.34% and a net margin of 24.78%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $20.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $9.60 per share. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.89%.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

