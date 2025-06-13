Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schoolcraft Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC now owns 215,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,520,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. GEN Financial Management INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 219,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,839,000 after buying an additional 8,590 shares during the period. Finally, Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,179,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ opened at $90.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $76.92 and a 12 month high of $99.58.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.