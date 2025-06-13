Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.1% of Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 21,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 270.1% in the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 19,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 14,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 16,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1%

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $90.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $73.17 and a 12-month high of $96.01.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

