Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $373.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $282.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.41.

APD opened at $283.17 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52-week low of $243.69 and a 52-week high of $341.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.14). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 31.88%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. eCIO Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth $1,447,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 14.4% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 37,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after buying an additional 4,742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

