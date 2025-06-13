Carrier Global Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:CARR)

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share on Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%.

Carrier Global has a dividend payout ratio of 26.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Carrier Global to earn $3.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.8%.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of CARR opened at $71.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.58. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $54.22 and a fifty-two week high of $83.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Carrier Global from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $89.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carrier Global

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In other news, Director Maximilian Viessmann sold 4,267,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $299,999,977.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,341,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,820,209,840.20. This represents a 7.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Carrier Global

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Carrier Global stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carrier Global

(Get Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.