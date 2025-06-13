Ladder Capital Corp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:LADR)

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.65%.
Ladder Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 80.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Ladder Capital to earn $1.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.8%.
Ladder Capital Stock Performance
NYSE LADR opened at $10.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 38.96, a quick ratio of 38.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.09. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.01. Ladder Capital has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $12.48.
Institutional Trading of Ladder Capital
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LADR. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 11,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Ladder Capital by 997.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 180,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 163,800 shares during the last quarter. 62.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LADR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.75 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.
About Ladder Capital
Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.
