Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Purchases 5,528 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,528 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 584.7% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 468.9% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.38.

Schlumberger Stock Down 0.2%

Schlumberger stock opened at $35.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.01. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $50.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.43.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 12.29%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 38.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other news, insider Aparna Raman sold 25,133 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $1,062,623.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,990.68. The trade was a 44.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $167,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,525 shares in the company, valued at $789,969.50. The trade was a 17.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

