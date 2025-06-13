UBS Group Issues Positive Forecast for Dana (NYSE:DAN) Stock Price

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at UBS Group from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dana from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dana from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.43.

Shares of NYSE DAN opened at $17.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Dana has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $18.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.86. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.11.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dana will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dana by 829.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Dana in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dana by 1,495.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 43,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 40,394 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Dana by 3.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its position in shares of Dana by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 54,271 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

