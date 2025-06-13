Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Buys 675 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Certuity LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on CL shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.12.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE:CL opened at $93.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $85.32 and a 1 year high of $109.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.12. The company has a market cap of $75.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.38.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 477.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 58.76%.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.