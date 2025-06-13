Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Bought by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSX. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 15,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 9,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.46.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Phillips 66 stock opened at $121.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.02. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $91.01 and a one year high of $150.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $31.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 109.34%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert W. Pease purchased 439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $113.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,760.35. This represents a 12.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

