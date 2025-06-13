Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Acquires 1,930 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Copart by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Copart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Copart by 1,567.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of Copart stock opened at $49.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 1.10. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.05 and a 52 week high of $64.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Copart had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 32.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James E. Meeks sold 100,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $5,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 5,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $300,230.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,401,000 in the last 90 days. 9.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Copart from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Argus lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

Read Our Latest Report on CPRT

Copart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.