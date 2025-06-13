Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 3,512 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,512 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 782.8% in the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $22.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $22.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.67 and its 200-day moving average is $19.85.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

