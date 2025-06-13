Willis Investment Counsel Buys 1,800 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Willis Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 50.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Southern were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Southern by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 6,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 398,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,815,000 after purchasing an additional 15,923 shares during the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Southern by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 164,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,564,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $90.25 on Friday. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $76.96 and a twelve month high of $94.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $99.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.32.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Southern had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Southern’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 70.64%.

SO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Southern from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Southern from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.64.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

