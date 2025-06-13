Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 82.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,303 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,949 shares during the quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $340,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,775. This represents a 96.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 72,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $741.29, for a total value of $53,700,530.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,063,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,808,208.55. This represents a 1.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 288,408 shares of company stock valued at $213,441,865 in the last 90 days. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $766.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $213.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.39, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.28. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $532.65 and a 12 month high of $773.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $660.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $629.50.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.89 by $0.76. Intuit had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 33.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on INTU. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Intuit from $685.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $789.00 price target (up from $726.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $850.00 price target (up from $760.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $785.00 price objective (up previously from $720.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $785.33.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

