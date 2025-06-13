Thomasville National Bank Cuts Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Thomasville National Bank lessened its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,362 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its holdings in Bank of America by 3,883.2% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 559,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 545,936 shares in the last quarter. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

BAC opened at $44.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $33.07 and a 1 year high of $48.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $27.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Baird R W upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.50 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.69.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

