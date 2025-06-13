Thomasville National Bank Reduces Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Thomasville National Bank reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 906 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farrell Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 282,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,820,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Defined Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Defined Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMB Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $157.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Benchmark raised Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.88.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.9%

JNJ opened at $156.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.71. The company has a market cap of $376.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $140.68 and a one year high of $169.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $21.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.65 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 18.20%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.84%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.