Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 1,354 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $6,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 164.5% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $136.43 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $119.83 and a 1-year high of $144.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.98 and its 200-day moving average is $134.03.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

