Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Invests $251,000 in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 284.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,221,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,134,878,000 after buying an additional 19,397,896 shares during the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,253,526,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,024,119,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,743,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20,620.9% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,547,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,863,000 after buying an additional 2,535,136 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $202.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $192.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.42. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $169.32 and a 52-week high of $205.24. The company has a market cap of $91.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

