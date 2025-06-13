Defined Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF makes up about 1.7% of Defined Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Defined Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UCON. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 81.7% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 138.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Millington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA UCON opened at $24.79 on Friday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $25.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.70.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

