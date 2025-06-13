Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Takes $1.11 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,978 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of PYPL opened at $74.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.85 and a twelve month high of $93.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.93.

Insider Activity

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $304,824.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,550,894.92. The trade was a 7.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 3,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $277,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,248. This trade represents a 21.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,796 shares of company stock valued at $863,028. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on PayPal from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $104.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PayPal

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.