Thomasville National Bank Has $7.72 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Thomasville National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,714 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,725,190,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 39,039.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,497,919 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,092,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,982 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $703,074,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $350,935,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,867,193 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,570,511,000 after purchasing an additional 895,896 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total value of $295,850.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,516,496.27. The trade was a 7.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $347.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Northcoast Research lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $353.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.79.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $302.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $311.91 and a 200 day moving average of $302.88. The stock has a market cap of $216.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.56. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $243.53 and a 12 month high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.67. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 181.63%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.49%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

