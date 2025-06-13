PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. Sells 100 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,672,147,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,441,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,865,251,000 after acquiring an additional 352,358 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,929,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,752,018,000 after acquiring an additional 28,343 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,878,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,740,740,000 after acquiring an additional 199,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,022,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $888,836,000 after acquiring an additional 209,752 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.4%

IWM stock opened at $212.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $198.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.68. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $171.73 and a 1-year high of $244.98. The firm has a market cap of $63.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.11.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

