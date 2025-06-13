Martel Wealth Advisors Inc Acquires 10,043 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Martel Wealth Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 294,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,043 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 4.4% of Martel Wealth Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Martel Wealth Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $22,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,637,205,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,738,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,475,352,000 after buying an additional 9,128,380 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,920.2% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 8,435,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,876,000 after buying an additional 8,315,752 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $302,005,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,804,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,679,000 after buying an additional 3,557,370 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $83.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $141.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.66. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $66.95 and a 52 week high of $84.22.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

