Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Stock Position Decreased by Martel Wealth Advisors Inc

Martel Wealth Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Martel Wealth Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Martel Wealth Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 216.7% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $271.71 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $214.77 and a fifty-two week high of $304.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $254.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.19. The firm has a market cap of $72.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

