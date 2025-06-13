Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.31 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $108.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.39. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $89.22 and a one year high of $128.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

