Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Shares Bought by Schoolcraft Capital LLC

Schoolcraft Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 704,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,515 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $18,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hassell Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC now owns 395,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,134,000 after acquiring an additional 21,207 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 346,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,162,000 after buying an additional 82,187 shares in the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,748,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,266,000 after buying an additional 105,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two West Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Two West Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFEM opened at $29.44 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $23.08 and a one year high of $29.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.14 and its 200-day moving average is $26.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.71.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

