America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.39, Briefing.com reports. America’s Car-Mart had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $370.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

America’s Car-Mart Trading Down 13.2%

Shares of CRMT opened at $50.10 on Friday. America’s Car-Mart has a 1-year low of $36.40 and a 1-year high of $72.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.94 million, a P/E ratio of -60.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.33.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson sold 53,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $2,940,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,516,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,128,056.06. This represents a 3.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,269 shares of company stock worth $8,689,460. 19.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 195,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,890,000 after acquiring an additional 19,389 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 492.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 6.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th.

America’s Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer for the used car market in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

