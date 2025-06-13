Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $26.72, but opened at $25.70. Byline Bancorp shares last traded at $25.88, with a volume of 452,827 shares trading hands.

Specifically, EVP Megan Biggam sold 8,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $229,408.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,602.50. This represents a 32.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Hovde Group set a $32.00 price objective on Byline Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 19th.

Byline Bancorp Stock Down 0.7%

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.62 and a 200-day moving average of $27.62.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $103.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.82 million. Equities analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Byline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Byline Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 325,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Byline Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $444,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 86,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 11,280 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 9,528 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 71,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 14,307 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

