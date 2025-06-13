Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Sells 308 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Allstate by 157.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,591,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,270,705,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,629 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $344,354,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,316,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $832,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,694 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 25,026.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,273,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,825 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP grew its stake in Allstate by 1,303.3% during the fourth quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 824,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $159,021,000 after purchasing an additional 766,058 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $200.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.35. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $156.66 and a fifty-two week high of $213.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $199.90 and a 200-day moving average of $197.08.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.41 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 28.20%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Allstate from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Allstate from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Allstate from $183.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. William Blair began coverage on Allstate in a report on Friday, June 6th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.20.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

