Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Kraken Robotics Inc. (CVE:PNG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$3.07 and last traded at C$3.06, with a volume of 707644 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.92.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Kraken Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares set a C$3.00 price target on Kraken Robotics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Kraken Robotics from C$3.60 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th.
Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic equipment for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications in Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally.
