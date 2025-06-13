Marshall Financial Group LLC Acquires 428 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,235,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $434,625,000 after purchasing an additional 258,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of A opened at $118.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.09. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.43 and a 52 week high of $153.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.58.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The medical research company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 25.92%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 24.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total transaction of $232,737.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,456.28. This trade represents a 8.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel K. Podolsky sold 1,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $211,840.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,931.02. This represents a 4.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Agilent Technologies from $159.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Leerink Partners raised their target price on Agilent Technologies to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.15.

Get Our Latest Report on Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.