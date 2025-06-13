Marshall Financial Group LLC Sells 833 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Marshall Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $180.35 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.34 and a fifty-two week high of $187.26. The stock has a market cap of $52.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.71.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

