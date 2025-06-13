Avalon Advanced Materials (TSE:AVL) Trading Down 8.3% – Should You Sell?

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSE:AVL – Get Free Report) dropped 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 873,358 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 171% from the average daily volume of 322,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.86.

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc is a Canadian critical minerals development company focused on vertically integrating the Ontario lithium supply chain. The company is currently developing its Separation Rapids deposit near Kenora, ON. while continuing to advance other projects in its portfolio. In additional to extraction activities, Avalon is executing on its key strategic objective of constructing Ontario’s first midstream lithium hydroxide processing facility to bridge upstream lithium production and downstream EV battery manufacturing.

