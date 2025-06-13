Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital & Planning LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 34,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 22,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 119.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,798,000 after acquiring an additional 21,781 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $278.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.49. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $221.41 and a 52-week high of $282.88.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.